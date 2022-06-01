Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 22 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $487.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

