Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.74. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

