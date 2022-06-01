INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.21. 115,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,446. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $633.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $509,651.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,450,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 104,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,716 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

