Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $39.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several research firms have commented on IFNNY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.91) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.50 ($41.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($51.83) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

