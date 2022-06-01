Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Up 33.9% in May

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 784,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NGVT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 4,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,193. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

