Inherent Group LP Has $10.64 Million Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Inherent Group LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 1.8% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inherent Group LP owned 1.09% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.