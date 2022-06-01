Inherent Group LP Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 3.4% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $454.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

