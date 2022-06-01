Inherent Group LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

