InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Head-To-Head Contrast

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get InnovAge alerts:

This table compares InnovAge and Privia Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.03 -$43.99 million $0.10 48.50 Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.69 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -11.75

InnovAge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnovAge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06% Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88 Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $7.77, indicating a potential upside of 60.24%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $38.09, indicating a potential upside of 58.98%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.