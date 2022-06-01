Insider Buying: Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Purchases C$23,182.50 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$23,182.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,489,328.45.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 499,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,110.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 83,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$13,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$7,770.00.

Shares of CVE GRG opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 32.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.21.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

