Insider Selling: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sells C$6,298,804.34 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25.

Steven R. Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.23. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.47.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

