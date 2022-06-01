Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

