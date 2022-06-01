Interface, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.
TILE stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Interface has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $853.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.79.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Interface by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
About Interface (Get Rating)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.