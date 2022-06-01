Interface, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

TILE stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Interface has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $853.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Interface by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

