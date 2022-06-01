International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 163,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,423. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

