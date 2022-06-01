International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $370.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.36.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International General Insurance stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of International General Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

