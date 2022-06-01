International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 16.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THM opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.