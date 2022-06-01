Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,795,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 21,495,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 422.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $$2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

