Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,713. The stock has a market cap of $822.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.05. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,364 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 194.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

