Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 363.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 149,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,978. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

