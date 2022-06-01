Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 917,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after buying an additional 48,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000.

Shares of RWL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,126. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

