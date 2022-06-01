InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.