InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NVIV opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.