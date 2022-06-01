Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,344 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.61% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 94,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,527. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

