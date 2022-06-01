iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.
