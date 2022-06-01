iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. 910,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,589,014. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.