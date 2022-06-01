iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. 15,043,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18.

