iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09.

