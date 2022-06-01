iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,697,578 shares.The stock last traded at $56.69 and had previously closed at $57.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.