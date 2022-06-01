iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,798,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,795 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. 126,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

