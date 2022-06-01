iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $66,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.50. 45,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.09 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

