Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

