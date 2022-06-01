Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at $291,507,448.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $47,688,074 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

