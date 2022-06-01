Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212,458 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 194,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

