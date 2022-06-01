Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

