Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,360 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.