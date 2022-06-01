Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 61,347 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 61,347 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

