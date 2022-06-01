Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $410,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,404,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE HDB opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

