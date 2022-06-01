J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Down 1.4%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96. 1,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

