JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,793.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)
