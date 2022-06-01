JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,793.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

