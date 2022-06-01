Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PayPoint plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for PayPoint in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPoint’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PYPTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

PYPTF stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. PayPoint has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

