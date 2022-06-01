JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 840,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

