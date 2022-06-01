JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,074 shares of company stock worth $1,110,694. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 626,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after acquiring an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

