John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

