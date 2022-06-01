John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.97.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.