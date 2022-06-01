JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $38.23. JOYY shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 2,582 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 82.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

