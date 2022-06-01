JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $128.98. 301,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,903,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $378.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

