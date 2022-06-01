Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $439,053.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $439,053.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,790,926 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

