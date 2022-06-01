KEMPER Corp Has $3.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KEMPER Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of KEMPER Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000.

VV opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

