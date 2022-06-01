Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of KFFB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.42. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

