Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 525,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 984,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,344 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

