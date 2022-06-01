Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 71100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.85 million and a P/E ratio of -26.24.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

