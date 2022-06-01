Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Klaytn has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $58.30 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,580.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.11 or 0.32050579 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00435525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,842,996,386 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

